Local Content summit set for April 8

The Local Content Summit, organized by two women in industry, Anita Ramprasad, (CEO of Prestige Management Consultants) and Abigail Loncke-Watson, (CEO of MBW) is set to make waves again this year with an agenda that is poised to take a deeper and realistic look at the challenges, key improvements and opportunities in oil and gas as well as the non-oil sectors. Under the theme “Collaborate. Invest. Build: Let’s Shape Guyana Together”,” this year’s summit on April 8th promises to deliver invaluable strategic insights, practical industry knowledge, opportunities to raise issues of concern and to network with the speakers

Held in partnership with the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Local Content Secretariat, the third installment of the summit is seen as important for those seeking to better understand the dynamics of Guyana’s Local Content Legislation and to consider the strategies needed to capitalize on emerging local content opportunities.