Trinidad PM warns UNC’s economic plan means $15TT to $1USD

-compares US tariff on T&T and Guyana

(Trinidad Guardian) Prime Minister Stuart Young has warned that if the United National Congress (UNC) wins the upcoming general election, the TT dollar could be devalued to US$1 = TT$15.

He based his allegation on UNC’s economic proposals outlined in their National Economic Transformation Master Plan for 2020 to 2025.

Young was speaking at a rainy Harris Promenade, San Fernando, during a People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting on Wednesday night. He revealed that he had consulted with Finance Minister Vishnu Dhanpaul, Ministry of Finance technocrats, and independent economists to examine the UNC’s plans.

“So I sat with the economist and I said, what is it going to devalue to? How can they afford this that they’re promising? I stand here today Trinidad and Tobago, that if the UNC gets into power on April 28, 2025, no matter what they say, they’re going to devalue our dollars 15 to 1,” Young said.

He presented a recording of UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar outlining plans, supported by documents from the UNC’s economic plan. Quoting from the document, Young said, “The UNC’s plan in black and white, and it says, listen to the words of the UNC. A new UNC government will commit to the following: work with the Central Bank to ensure a competitive exchange rate. For those who don’t understand what that means, that means to devalue the dollar. She goes on to say, the UNC plan for 2020 to 2025, the Ministry of Finance under the UNC will work with the Central Bank to ensure Trinidad and Tobago’s exchange rate is competitive, eliminating the current dirty managed float and allowing market forces to operate. You hear how the UNC is speaking about our dollar. They want to eliminate the dirty, managed float. That means devaluation.”

Young said the IMF has been advising Trinidad and Tobago to float the dollar, but for the past decade, the PNM has resisted. He noted that the UNC’s plan effectively aligns with the IMF’s advice, warning that devaluation would lead to significantly increased living costs.

Providing examples of the potential impact, he said a 2kg pack of flour would rise from $18.49 to $40.85, a 2kg bag of rice from $29 to $64, and an 85g pack of curry powder from $12 to $26.50.

“Everything is going to cost twice as much,” Young said.

He criticised the UNC for proposing to start public sector wage negotiations at a 10 per cent increase while simultaneously promising to slash taxes. He said his government began wage negotiations at 4 and 5 per cent because that was what the country could afford, explaining that a 10 per cent increase would cost taxpayers $6 billion in back pay, while a 14 per cent increase would amount to $8.5 billion.

“That is not responsible. Remember, we have deficit budgets,” Young said.

He accused the UNC of causing unnecessary fear among senior citizens about pensions, assuring that a re-elected PNM government would not interfere with them.

Young announced that the government would remove taxes on retired public servants’ pensions if returned to office. Other promises included doubling the number of food cards distributed and removing VAT on all school uniforms to assist parents.

Young also addressed United States President Donald Trump’s imposition of reciprocal tariffs on imports from countries across the world. He noted that while Trinidad and Tobago faced a 10 per cent tariff, Guyana was hit with a 38 per cent tariff.