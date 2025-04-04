Court rules against PNCR scrutineer over residency requirement for voting – Nandlall

Even as the High Court of Guyana has dismissed the application by PNCR Chief Scrutineer Carol Smith-Joseph challenging the eligibility criteria for voter registration, ruling that there is no residency requirement for citizens to be registered or to vote in the country’s general elections, Smith-Joseph has instructed her lawyers to appeal Acting Chief Justice Roxane George’s ruling to dismiss the address verification case.

Both the government through the Department of Public Information (DPI) and an APNU+AFC press release commented on the Chief Justice’s ruling.

Yesterday, Justice George handed down her decision, affirming that verification of an applicant’s physical presence at a listed address is not a prerequisite for voter registration, as stated in Article 159 of the constitution, which dates back to 1980.