Edghill urges Mabura Hill road contractor to pick up the pace

Representatives of the contractor and others at the meeting (Ministry of Public Works photo)
-only 40% of work completed, 80% of the timeline has elapsed

To ensure the on-time completion of the Linden to Mabura Hill Road, Public Works Minister  Juan Edghill met with the contractor and supervisory management at the project’s site office.

A release from the ministry said that the meeting took place on Wednesday morning and it was revealed that a mere 40% of the work has been completed, although 80% of the timeline has elapsed.

Edghill told the contractors that they have to step up their game in order to complete the project in keeping with the stipulated timeline.

