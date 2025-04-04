Edghill urges Mabura Hill road contractor to pick up the pace

-only 40% of work completed, 80% of the timeline has elapsed

To ensure the on-time completion of the Linden to Mabura Hill Road, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill met with the contractor and supervisory management at the project’s site office.

A release from the ministry said that the meeting took place on Wednesday morning and it was revealed that a mere 40% of the work has been completed, although 80% of the timeline has elapsed.

Edghill told the contractors that they have to step up their game in order to complete the project in keeping with the stipulated timeline.