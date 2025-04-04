GDF boosted by military exercise in French Guiana – Souvenir

The two-week Fer de Lance joint military interoperability cooperation exercise, conducted with partners across the Guiana Shield, concluded yesterday, with Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officials stating that the army is now better equipped to respond to natural disasters and mass movement of migrants.

“This is an exercise that is based on scenarios of mass relocation or handling refugees… and is quite applicable to Guyana. We experience floods on the coastline, we have experienced wildfires in the Rupununi, and those are just two events stemming from natural disasters…. So, with the lessons learned from this mission, we are better able to operate with partner nations [should this occur],” Colonel Lloyd Souvenir of the GDF informed Stabroek News from the French military airbase in Cayenne yesterday.