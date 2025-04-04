Indar inspects key gas to energy substation

Minister in the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar yesterday inspected the ongoing construction of the Goedverwagting substation that will transmit power from the gas to energy project to consumers.

A release from the ministry said that the substation’s switch yard will receive 230kv from the gas to energy facility, then it will be stepped down to 69kv by using 375MVA transformers. Afterward, the 69kv will feed to 60MVA transformers and will be stepped down to 13.8kv, which will be distributed to 13.8kv switch gear at locations for consumer use.

Already in place are two 375MVA transformers, each weighing 241 tons as well as two 60MVA transformers that weigh 59 tons. Technology from Siemens and ABB will be used at the substation.

There are also two substations under construction at Wales, W.B.D.

Indar was accompanied by senior representatives from Kalpataru India, namely the Country Manager, PK Mohanty; Substation Business Head, Hemendra Gupta; Business Development Officer (LATAM), Samir Chaturvedi; Substation Head, Tapan Biswas and Construction Manager, Victor Johnraj.