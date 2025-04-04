Jagdeo announces opportunities for small-scale investors in oil and gas

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday announced opportunities for small-scale investors in the oil and gas sector.
Speaking at his press conference yesterday, Jagdeo emphasised that these initiatives are intended to ensure that more Guyanese benefit from the nation’s oil wealth rather than it being dominated by large corporations and established investors.
The Vice President said that the governing People’s Progressive Party (PPP) administration has identified at least three investment initiatives aimed at enabling ordinary Guyanese to participate in the country’s booming oil and gas sector.