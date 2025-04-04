Man acquitted over fire murders at Good Hope

A jury yesterday found Sanjay George not guilty of the 2016 murder of a Good Hope, East Bank Essequibo couple, Mohamed Munir, 75, and his wife, Jamilla Munir, 70, who died when their home was set on fire during a robbery on April 17, 2016.

The verdict was reached following two hours of deliberation at the High Court before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow.

George was initially charged with murder but the jury acquitted him of the charge with a unanimous verdict of not guilty, however the jurors couldn’t come to a verdict on the alternative charge of manslaughter.