Man for trial over Middle Rd murder of businessman

Yogeendra Sukhdeo, 24, has been committed to stand trial at the next session of the assizes for the murder of Amit Singh, of Delph Street, Campbellville which occurred on October 24, 2023.

Prosecutor Latchmie Rahamat had applied for a paper committal. Sukhdeo’s defence team did not object and the evidence against him remained unchallenged.

According to the prosecution, Singh was last seen with Sukhdeo at 1:30 pm on the day of the incident. When Singh could not be reached, a missing person’s report was filed at 4:00 pm, prompting an investigation.