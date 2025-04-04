Man on assault, other charges had been removed from GDF since 2013

The man who was described in court on Wednesday as a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officer had been struck off strength since July 29, 2013.

This was clarified yesterday by the GDF in relation to a report in yesterday’s Stabroek News entitled `GDF officer charged with assault, using threatening language’.

Marvin Douglas appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty on Wednesday charged with use of abusive language, threatening language, disorderly behaviour and assault.

The court had been told that Doughlas was a serving officer.