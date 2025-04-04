Oil, bauxite, gold exempt from US tariff

On the heels of Wednesday’s 38% tariff imposed by the United States on imports from Guyana—and amid possible plans to negotiate – the government here has said that several key exports have been exempted from the high duties now in effect.

Crude petroleum, aluminum ore, and gold—three of Guyana’s top exports—have been spared from the tariff under an annex to the White House Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Crude petroleum, Guyana’s largest export to the U.S. for the past four years, accounted for US$3.1 billion in shipments in 2024, driven by the rapid expansion of the oil and gas industry, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday highlighted the growth of Guyana’s trade surplus, stating that “In 2020, the trade surplus was US$69 million. In 2021,US $1.3 billion. In 2022, US$1.7 billion. In 2023, US$2 billion. In 2024, US$4.1 billion. So you would see clearly that our trade surplus is largely because of our export of oil in the last four years.”

The government yesterday announced plans to engage the U.S. on the tariff imposition—a move that will now be pursued based on the fact that the majority ownership of oil exporters in Guyana are American companies.

Noting that a case can be made on the basis that the majority ownership of the exporters of oil—in Guyana are Americans, namely Hess and Exxon, those discussions can also clarify some discrepancies the government see in trade data that may have influenced the decision, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said.

“For 2024, Guyana saw a trade surplus of US$799 million, based on our report to the UN Comtrade database. The U.S. reported US$5.5 billion in imports from Guyana and US$1.3 billion in exports to Guyana—showing a trade surplus of US$4.1 billion from their side.”

He noted that Guyana’s import data indicates US$2.5 billion in U.S. imports, while the U.S. reported only US$1.3 billion.

“So our figures show a surplus of US$800,000,799, while theirs show US$4.1 billion. Clearly, there is room for us to work with U.S. partners to clarify this information……. “ I think there’s still room to discuss these issues with the U.S., to clarify whether there are any data differences, which could hopefully result in a lower tariff.”

He added that Guyana does not discriminate against U.S. goods, and this will be a key argument in upcoming discussions.

Inbuilt

“There’s no inbuilt discrimination against U.S. products. We don’t impose high tariffs or non-tariff barriers. That’s a concern in some larger countries, but it doesn’t apply here.”

Providing a breakdown of the “top 10” exports from Guyana to the US he stated that “We exported US$3.1 billion of petroleum crude, US$37 million of aluminum ore, US$19 million of fresh, chilled, frozen products, US$16.6 million in gold, US$8.7 million in molasses, sugar, and honey, US$6.5 million of alcohol, US$5 million in measuring and checking instruments, US$3.1 million in fish and crustacean products, US$2.6 and US2.6 million in wood and wood manufacturers”

Of these, only crude petroleum, aluminum ore, and gold were exempted, while the remaining goods will now be subject to the 38% tariff.

According to Jagdeo, the formula used to determine reciprocal tariffs heavily weighs the trade surplus—which results in higher tariffs for countries with larger surpluses.

And while he acknowledged that negotiations are planned, he also stressed that the tariffs apply globally, as part of Trump’s economic strategy, also signaling no plans to revisit the announcement.

“Whether you agree with him or not, his economic strategy is focused on rebalancing the trade deficit using tariffs. The U.S. is a major global market, and he’s made it clear that if you want access, you’ll have to pay.”

He reassured local exporters that the government will work to protect exports, jobs, and economic stability, stating “There’s no need to panic… We anticipated this; we just didn’t know the form it would take”, he stated.

Comprehensive

The Private Sector Commission, led by Chairman Komal Singh, emphasized the need for a comprehensive review to identify common ground in trade talks, noting that “We must ensure bilateral trade continues to thrive as Guyana’s economy expands.”

The Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce yesterday called the tariff detrimental not just to Guyana but the Caribbean as a whole, noting the decision’s poor timing:

“It ignores the heightened vulnerabilities that CARICOM states face due to the escalating impacts of climate change. From rising sea levels to intensified hurricanes and flooding, Caribbean nations are already on the front lines of environmental degradation.”

The Chamber further urged the U.S. to restore fair trade practices, highlighting the dual threats of economic hardship and climate change. “These issues can have negative spinoff effects on the United States.”, they stated.

Efforts to contact the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) saw newly sworn-in President Kathy Smith initially noting that a review was needed. However, subsequent attempts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful.

In response to the tariff announcement, the Government of Guyana issued a brief statement, confirming ongoing discussions with U.S. officials:

“The Government of Guyana has taken note of the reciprocal tariffs announced by the U.S. government. Our government is closely engaged with our U.S. partners to better understand the issue and have it addressed as appropriate.”

The White House listed Guyana’s tariff on U.S. goods at 76%, which Jagdeo confirmed.

Other Caribbean nations—including Trinidad, Suriname, Belize, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia—faced a 10% tariff, reflecting their lower duties on U.S. imports.

Meanwhile, larger economies saw higher tariffs namely China: 34% tariff (bringing total duties to 54%) and the European Union: 20% tariff.

The announcement was made by President Donald Trump at the White House as part of what he called a “liberation day” for American trade.

On the 248th anniversary of the independence of the United States on June 27th last year, US Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot had lauded the growth in trade relations stating that “Just a few years ago, we traded a few $100 million US worth of goods, but last year, we surpassed $4.6 billion US! We now have over 100 U.S companies in Guyana, and that number is growing every day. Through trade missions, conferences, and exchanges between our private sectors, our companies are unleashing economic growth that supports the employment of thousands, providing a better future for Guyana. And it is occurring in many sectors,” Theriot said.

During his address, Trump described the new tariffs as “kind” reciprocal measures, arguing that, while steep, they remain lower than what some countries charge the U.S.

The announcement has caused uncertainty, rattling financial markets and businesses that have relied on longstanding trading arrangements. Although the administration stated that the tariffs would take effect immediately after Trump’s announcement, the official notice required for enforcement has not yet been published. However, an official notice was issued for a separate set of tariffs on auto imports, which are scheduled to take effect yesterday.

Economists warn that such tariffs could slow the global economy, increase the risk of a recession, and raise living costs for the average U.S. household by thousands of dollars annually. Businesses have expressed concerns that the barrage of threats makes it increasingly difficult to plan their operations.

Trump’s latest move escalates the trade war that began upon his return to the White House, expected to disrupt global trade, increase prices for U.S. consumers, and provoke retaliatory measures from trading partners. Financial markets reacted sharply, and U.S. stocks have lost nearly $5 trillion in value since February, as investors grow increasingly anxious about the mounting trade uncertainties. Businesses, especially those relying on international supply chains, have voiced concerns about the difficulty of planning for the future.

Economic experts also warned that the tariffs could slow global growth, raise the risk of recession, and increase the cost of living for U.S. households. However, Trump’s advisers insist that the tariffs are necessary to bring key manufacturing industries back to the U.S.

Under the new order, a 10% tariff on all countries is set to take effect on April 5, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. EDT. Countries with the largest trade deficits with the U.S. will face individualized reciprocal higher tariffs, which will take effect on April 9, 2025. These tariffs will remain in effect until Trump determines that the trade deficit and underlying nonreciprocal treatment are resolved.

His administration cites studies suggesting that tariffs reduce imports, boost U.S. production, and do not significantly raise prices for consumers.