President awarded UC Berkeley’s Global Leadership Award

The Office of the President (OP) yesterday said that President Irfaan Ali has been conferred with the University of California, Berkeley’s Global Leadership Award at the Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation in California.

Ali, the OP release stated, was recognised for his transformative leadership, particularly in advancing environmental sustainability and inclusive economic development.

The release said that under Ali’s stewardship, Guyana has emerged as a pivotal player in global environmental conservation efforts and that his administration spearheaded innovative initiatives, such as the development of market mechanisms for carbon trading and advancing plans for the establishment of an International Centre for Biodiversity in collaboration with the Yale, Harvard, and Oxford universities. These initiatives, OP said, underscore the President’s commitment to fostering a stable, forward-thinking marketplace for carbon credits and addressing critical environmental challenges.