Protest to continue today against Commissioner of Information

Commentator, Christopher Ram will continue a peaceful protest exercise today to highlight the inability of citizens including himself, to access information through the Office of the Commission of Information, and to prod the government into meaningfully addressing the issue.

The protest began last Friday outside of the Commissioner of Information Charles Ramson’s residence on East Street which also serves as his office.

In a statement he issued on Wednesday, Ram stated that he, along with Fred Collins of Transparency International Guyana (TIGI), Anand Goolsarran, and Alfred Bhulai, have been trying to obtain information through the Office of the Commission of Information.