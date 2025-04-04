Strathspey Bridge reopened, Edghill warns against overloading

The Strathspey Bridge, a crucial link along the Railway Embankment on the East Coast of Demerara, officially reopened for light vehicular traffic as of 6 am yesterday.

The reopening followed a temporary solution after the bridge was badly damaged on March 27th and necessitated closure. The Ministry of Public Works had intended that the bridge be closed for at least 70 days to facilitate a permanent replacement. However, traffic gridlock ensued and the ministry was forced to backtrack.

To ease the disruption, the ministry on April 1st said that the contractor, H. Nauth & Sons, had been engaged to install precast concrete slabs that will serve as a temporary bridge deck. These works took two days.