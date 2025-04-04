Woman charged with unlawful wounding

Thirty-seven-year-old Carlotta Jarad appeared on Wednesday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court charged with unlawful wounding.

Jarad pled not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on Monday March 17, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, Jarad unlawfully and maliciously wounded Claudette Dick.

Jarad stated that she lives in Albouystown with her child’s father and was currently unemployed. She added that she knew Dick because she [Dick] shared a relationship in the past with her child’s father. The prosecutor did not object to bail and cited the fact that the injuries dealt to Dick were minor.

The magistrate then placed Jarad on $20,000 bail, but she asked for her bail amount to be lowered saying, “I’m really broke and don’t even have money to buy stuff for my kids.” Magistrate McGusty responded by telling that her child’s father can bail her out.

The matter was adjourned to April 16.