World Bank One Health project seen as helping prepare for future emergencies

Guyana and the World Bank on Wednesday signed a US$22m project that is aimed at boosting the country’s ability to respond to health emergencies.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh signed on behalf of the Government of Guyana while Resident Representative, Diletta Doretti, signed on behalf of the World Bank.

The deal which was announced on March 26th comprises a US$7 million loan from the World Bank coupled with a US$15 million grant from the Pandemic Fund One Health Project, a Ministry of Finance release stated.