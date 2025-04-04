Guyana News

World Bank One Health project seen as helping prepare for future emergencies

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh (second from left) shakes hands with Director of Human Development for Latin America and the Caribbean of the World Bank, Jaime Saavedra after the signing the One Health Project. Looking on are Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony (left) and World Bank’s Resident Representative, Diletta Doretti. (Ministry of Finance photo)
By

Guyana and the World Bank on Wednesday signed a US$22m project that is aimed at boosting the country’s ability to respond to health emergencies.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh signed on behalf of the Government of Guyana while Resident Representative, Diletta Doretti, signed on behalf of the World Bank.

The deal which was announced on March 26th comprises a US$7 million loan from the World Bank coupled with a US$15 million grant from the Pandemic Fund One Health Project, a Ministry of Finance release stated.

