Jamica schoolgirl and taxi driver charged with murder

(Jamaica Gleaner) A 15-year-old girl and a 28-year-old taxi operator have been charged with the murder of a man along Swansea Avenue in St Andrew on March 24. The taxi operator, Danico Williamson, and the schoolgirl are both of Whitehall Avenue in St Andrew.

They are jointly charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition following the shooting death of 25-year-old Kenardo Thompson of Bond Street, Kingston 14.

It is alleged that the teen girl was involved in an intimate relationship with Williamson and Thompson and orchestrated the plan to kill Thompson.

The Constant Spring police say about 11:00 a.m., she lured Thompson to Swansea Avenue and while he was walking along the roadway, Williamson, along with two men travelling in an orange Kia Picanto motor vehicle drove up.

They reportedly held Thompson and shot him several times before fleeing the scene.

The police were alerted, and on their arrival, they observed the vehicle speeding away.

They managed to intercept the vehicle and apprehended Williamson as he attempted to escape over a wall.

The police say following a series of investigative leads, the teenager was apprehended by the police on Tuesday.

The pair was charged on Wednesday. Their court date is being arranged.