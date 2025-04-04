Trade Minister says T&T, US to hold talks to ‘review’ tariff structure

(Trinidad Guardian) Minister of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon says officials from this country and the United States have agreed to engage in dialogue to continuously review the tariff structure between the two nations.

The assurance came after a meeting between the Minister and Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz, Chargé d’affaires, and a team from the United States Embassy in Port-of-Spain to discuss the issue.

The Donald Trump administration on Wednesday, imposed a baseline 10 per cent import tariff on all goods entering the United States, effective April 5, including from long-standing partners such as T&T.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Trade and Industry made it clear that this country’s exports have not been disproportionately disadvantaged as the lowest reciprocal tariff rate has been applied.

In a news release, the ministry said T&T’s exports to the United States and the rest of Caricom’s exports (except Guyana) have been given the minimum discounted reciprocal base rate of 10 per cent.

This it said vastly differs from other rates applied to many countries globally which range from 10-50 per cent.

To help the public understand the tariff imposition, the ministry underscored that some of T&T’s largest export commodities to the United States (such as Crude Petroleum and National Gas) will NOT be subject to the Reciprocal Tariff.

“Items such as energy and other critical minerals that are not available in the United States have been exempted as outlined in Annex II of the President’s Executive Actions. A preliminary analysis by the Ministry of Trade and Industry reveals that approximately 47 per cent of the total value of T&T’s exports to the United States will not be affected,” the release stated.

Before the meeting between Minister Gopee-Scoon and US officials took place, Prime Minister Stuart Young said Government was evaluating the impact of the 10% tariff recently imposed by the United States on goods imported from T&T, which is set to take effect on April 9. However, he assured the public that updates would be provided once the government had completed its assessment.

Young made the comment at a post-Cabinet media conference held at White Hall yesterday.

“It does not appear to be a blanket tariff of 10% on all goods exported from Trinidad and Tobago into the United States. There are, it appears, certain exceptions,” he said.

He added: “From a logical point of view, the wide-ranging imposition, meaning many, many countries across the world, some with higher rates than others, it does not appear on the initial face of it that it makes things less competitive. Because if everybody is starting off at a baseline, it means everybody increases. But it is premature for me to say anything at this stage as to the specifics of Trinidad and Tobago because there are exceptions and we’re still gathering information and, of course, there is an opportunity for conversation with the United States.”

Stressing that Caricom will be more effective if it speaks as a united bloc, Young revealed that leaders of the regional grouping will meet virtually on April 11, where he expects the tariff issue to be addressed, if not before then.

When asked about companies that export energy products to the US, such as methanol, and the immediate impact on those companies and the Government’s ability to generate tax revenue if the tariffs reduce their profits, Young said the situation remains uncertain, whether for methanol, ammonia, or LNG.

“I’m being told in a preliminary manner some of those products I’ve just listed may not be affected by the tariffs. So, I think it’s premature for me to make any declarations.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister refrained from commenting on whether the tariffs would exacerbate the demand for foreign exchange but expressed the belief that it was unlikely.