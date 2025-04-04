Crime in the oil boom

Anyone reading Stabroek News—whether online or in print—would notice that there is one sector that attracts no competition and no challenge: crime. Put simply, our longstanding theory remains unchanged—crime is not going anywhere but up.

Yes, Guyana is riding the wave of a historic oil boom. Billions of US dollars are flowing in, major infrastructure projects are taking shape, and the country has stepped onto the global stage as an emerging energy power. According to the Attorney General, Anil Nandlall SC, the confidence Guyana has enjoyed since the commencement of oil production has been evident in visits by no fewer than three US Secretaries of State. But while Mr. Nandlall counts diplomatic visits, he, among others, also has legislative responsibility for the matter at hand—crime.

Beneath our new wealth and optimism lies a persistent and deeply rooted problem. In 2020, as Guyana formally entered the oil economy, the country recorded 2,719 serious crimes—including 154 murders, 912 burglaries and break-ins, and 181 cases of rape. These aren’t just numbers; they reflect a lived reality reported consistently in Stabroek News, where story after story reveals a citizenry grappling with insecurity despite national prosperity.

The contradiction is glaring: rapid economic growth alongside persistent criminal violence. In theory, increased national income should improve public safety through investments in education, policing, and social support systems. But this only holds true when growth is inclusive. In Guyana, the benefits of the oil boom remain concentrated at the top. For many communities—especially those far from urban centres—daily life remains unchanged.

Crime continued at high levels in subsequent years. In 2021, there were 2,506 serious crimes, including 137 murders. In 2022, the figures remained high, with 2,336 serious crimes, 125 murders, and 150 reported rapes. Though these numbers show a marginal decline, the difference is hardly felt on the ground. The intentional homicide rate during this period fluctuated between 16 and 20 per 100,000 people—among the highest in the region. This publication has carried numerous headlines that reflect this chilling constancy, reminding us that for many, fear remains a fact of life.

The tragic reality was brought into sharp relief recently when a young mother was gunned down by her partner—captured on CCTV—in a moment that jolted a nation already numbed by the normalization of violence. The video, widely circulated, sent shockwaves—but not solutions. That shock, like so many before it, may not be enough to shift the tide of crime or arrest the growing sense that the nation is drifting further from safety.

Clearly, something deeper is at play. Crime in Guyana is not merely a policing issue—it is a reflection of structural challenges: inequality, youth marginalisation, and under-resourced social systems. While Georgetown rises skyward with gleaming developments and global attention, communities along the coast, in the hinterland, and across riverain regions continue to be poorly served with social and economic investments.

Compounding this is the growing concern over narco-trafficking, transnational organized crime networks, and cross-border criminal activity, especially along Guyana’s porous frontiers. Reports of crime among migrant populations and informal border crossings—often involving trafficking in persons, weapons, and contraband—have further complicated the landscape and exposed critical weaknesses in border management and regional coordination.

And yet, should we not feel uneasy that the Ministry of Home Affairs has not missed a beat in other areas? We see refurbished police stations and the construction of expansive new prisons, including the state-of-the-art complex at Mazaruni. Are Guyanese resources being fairly or wisely directed? A closer look at the Ministry’s own data and projections—reflected in its push for expanded law enforcement infrastructure—suggests something unsettling: that the state may be quietly preparing for more crime and a growing prison population.

Meanwhile, there has been no significant movement—let alone conviction—when it comes to that other thriving criminal sub-sector: corruption. Has the Ministry of Home Affairs, or indeed the Attorney General’s chambers, simply skipped a beat here?

What is needed now is not more lofty language such as “A portion of oil revenues must be allocated toward strengthening community policing, improving officer training, expanding access to mental health and rehabilitation services, supporting youth mentorship and employment programmes, and reforming the justice system to deliver timely, equitable outcomes.”

We will not remind the government that economic progress cannot be measured solely by GDP growth or the number of foreign investors it attracts. Nor will we lecture that real development must be measured by how safe our citizens feel, how empowered our youth are, and how much trust communities have in the institutions designed to protect them. No.

Guyana has that one rare opportunity that we are not interested in —to become a wealthy but criminalized state. Because if we fail to confront the crime that shadows our boom, we risk that fate.