Dear Editor,

If there is one lesson to be learned from our nation’s political landscape, it is that a divided opposition cannot defeat the PPP government. The reality is that our current crop of opposition leaders appears more focused on their own self-interest rather than the collective good of the people. Unless this changes, we must prepare ourselves for another five years under the PPP—one that will be even more brutal than before.

The PPP has proven time and again that they will use every tool at their disposal to consolidate power. Their governance model thrives on division within the opposition, allowing them to continue ruling with little to no effective challenge. As long as opposition parties remain fragmented and consumed by internal power struggles, the PPP will remain comfortably in office, making decisions that serve their own agenda rather than the needs of the people which is been happening for the past five years.

What the country desperately needs is a coalition—one that is not merely a marriage of convenience but a truly united front with a clear vision for the future. This coalition must be built on young, vibrant leadership that genuinely represents the aspirations of the people. The old guard, with their inflated egos and personal ambitions, have continuously failed to inspire confidence among the electorate. It is time to pass the baton to leaders who prioritize national progress over personal gain.

A coalition is not just about defeating the PPP; it is about offering a credible alternative that can restore hope in governance. It must be rooted in policies that address economic growth, crime reduction, healthcare improvements, and job creation. The people do not just want change; they want meaningful transformation.

If our leaders continue to place their own interests above the people’s welfare, then the PPP’s reign will persist, and we must brace ourselves for even harsher governance. The choice is clear: unite for the people, or hand another victory to the PPP on a gold platter.

Sincerely,

Pt. Ubraj Narine, JP, COA

Former Staff Sgt. (GDF), Mayor

City of Georgetown