Authorities did not see the 38 percent tariff coming

It was touted as ‘Liberation Day’ but seems like bondage day for countries. The announcement hit like a tsunami – 38% tariff on exports. The authorities, it is perceived, had no inkling this was coming and was caught totally unawares. Now it is a mad scramble to understand the issue through engagement. Caribbean states were hit with the baseline 10% but Guyana a stunning 38%. Even our neighbour to the west was treated kinder. Are our minerals a factor in this ‘Liberation Day’ tariff imposition? So, just what does this mean for exporters and the economy? New markets to pursue and develop? Over to the pundits.
