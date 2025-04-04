Establish a specialised body to respond to the increasingly complex transportation demands of our city

Dear Editor,

I am deeply concerned with the growing traffic congestion and the overall management of transportation within our nation’s capital. As Georgetown continues to undergo a massive expansion in roadworks and urban development, it is increasingly clear that we need to take immediate and strategic action to address the mounting challenges on our roadways.

Just yesterday afternoon, I observed a single-axel truck, driving along the ever-busy Hero’s Highway, hauling waste material, apparently, taken from one of our canals that is being desilted. The truck was leaking that material all over that roadway creating potential hazard to motorists and others using that highway. Apart from safety and environmental issues such situations also have implications for public health of connecting local communities and the city. Again, spillage of materials coupled with congestion make our roadways unsafe, unhealthy and dangerous.

Whilst the Traffic Department of the Guyana Police Force has done commendable work in maintaining order and ensuring public safety, it is very evident that international standards and the complexities of modern traffic management demand a more specialised and comprehensive approach. With the rapid expansion of infrastructure projects and the increasing volume of traffic, the current system is inadequate and insufficient to keep pace with the evolving needs of the city.

I do believe that it is time for the government to establish a dedicated division with the appropriate authority tasked specifically with traffic management. This division should be housed within the Ministry of Public Works and equipped with the necessary engineers, and technical personnel to develop and implement innovative, long- term traffic solutions. Such a division would focus on coordinating roadworks, improving traffic flow, and managing congestion through better planning, technology, and resources. Its responsibilities could also extend to traffic forecasting, analysis, and the implementation of smart traffic systems.

In practical terms, we urgently need a specialised body that can respond to the increasingly complex transportation demands of our city. Given the rapid development taking place in Georgetown, it is imperative that the government make traffic management a priority and provide this new division with appropriate tools and expertise to effectively manage the challenges ahead. I urge the government to take the necessary steps to address this issue urgently and ensure that Georgetown’s infrastructure is prepared for a growing population and a bustling economy.

Sincerely,

Royston King