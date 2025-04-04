I, too, support reforming of the archaic and deeply unjust rape laws

Dear Editor,

I wholeheartedly support Anthony Pantlitz’s call for urgent reform to Guyana’s rape laws. The current legislation, which allows perpetrators to settle rape cases out of court by paying the victim, is not only archaic but deeply unjust. It undermines the very foundation of accountability and decency that a justice system should uphold.

The prevalence of sexual violence in Guyana is staggering, with over 300 cases of sexual assault reported monthly. These numbers represent only the tip of the iceberg, as countless survivors remain silent due to fear, stigma, and a lack of trust in the system. This reality is a damning indictment of the legal frameworks that fail to protect victims and hold perpetrators accountable.

While progressive laws have been introduced, they are riddled with loopholes and hindered by weak enforcement. Lenient sentencing further trivializes the gravity of rape, sending a dangerous message that such heinous crimes are negotiable. This fosters a culture of impunity, discourages survivors from seeking justice, and erodes public confidence in the legal system.

Guyana cannot afford to perpetuate a culture where sexual violence is normalized and justice is optional. We must demand stronger laws, stricter enforcement, and comprehensive support services for survivors. The time for change is now—our society’s integrity and humanity depend on it.

Sincerely,

Hemraj Vishaul Kissoon M.B.A