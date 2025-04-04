One Communications’ Customer Service design needs urgent revamping

Dear Editor:

Recent experiences with One Communications (OC), formerly GTT, show that they need to revamp their Customer Service design to become more efficient and highly responsive when a customer is having poor service. What they have now is a bad design that leads to poor customer service when you have a problem. I am not a cussing man, but this phone company pushes you to the brink. Others have told me the same. The poor service here shows that the Government needs to invite other providers who can offer a better Internet/phone service. These folks may have changed their name but not their nature. The service is still poor.

My Internet stopped working on Saturday morning, and OC said they don’t fix things on the weekend. That’s a bad design right there. They should change that. Have people on standby to do troubleshooting “24/7.” Maybe their competitors should say “we are not like the OC guys, we respond to you 24/7. We are there when you need us.” So, name change and new billboards means nothing if you are not designed to respond with utmost speed.

The OC guys said they would come on Monday but they never came. When one stays home waiting for the OC guys to come and they never showed up, that’s a wasted day. That shows disrespect to the customer. PUC should make them pay a day’s wages for “no-show.” I also had a ticket number to speak to a supervisor. They said a Supervisor would call within an hour; that call never came. When I called on Monday, the apparently young, inexperienced operator said they have a high call volume right now, someone will call you back. No one called back. That seems to be a way to put you off, and your problem does not get solved.

When the reps do talk to you, they ask for all the info you already gave them when you signed up for service. That’s a waste of time when they design their process like that to ask for information already in their system. You would think they would ask you for your blood type next. The worst part is they have a 3-question survey of how well they did. Do they ever think they well get a rating above zero if your issue was not resolved?

My cell phone service is bad too. Sometimes you are in an area and you don’t get OC signal but your friend with another company gets signal. My thanks to Supervisor Rhonda who did respond and got the technicians here. The Internet worked for 2 days and is off again. So I have contacted the PUC since I cannot talk to a supervisor. This letter is free, honest, no-cost feedback to OC to revamp its customer service to stay competitive. Please listen.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerry Jailall

Civil Society Advocate