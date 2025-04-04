Trump’s trade tariff could quite possibly force a rethink with Exxon on sanctity of contract and renegotiation of the PSA 2016 Agreement

Dear Editor,

Quick note on how Donald Trump calculated the tariff rates and what it means for Guyana. According to various reliable sources (Bloomberg, This Is the Formula Trump’s Team Used to Calculate Reciprocal Trade Tariffs – Bloomberg; BBC How were Donald Trump’s tariffs calculated?), the formula works like this: take Guyana’s trade deficit for the US in goods, divide that by U.S. goods imports from Guyana, then half that number. That percentage figure is the reciprocating tariff rate of 38 percent.

I don’t have data for Guyana, but take Vietnam, for example, which imported $13.1 billion from the U.S. and exported $136.6 billion in 2024. That gives a U.S. deficit of $123.5 billion, which divided by $136.6 results in 90.4%. Half of that is 45%, close enough to the 46% on Trump’s list.

Now, is that formula fair for Guyana? Let’s see. Guyana does have a trade surplus with the U.S., but most of that is due to oil exports by Exxon which is based in Texas. However, Guyana earns just a small portion. How much? On every barrel of oil lifted, 2 percent royalty plus half of the 25 percent, after Exxon deducts for cost recover of 75 percent, making a total of 14.5 percent for Guyana.

Whilst the oil exports are part of Guyana’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the market value of goods and services produced within Guyana by both nationals and non-nationals, its GNI (Gross National Income) that is earned by nationals is far less, by many billions after you back out the income earned by the Exxon consortium.

Long and short, the formula penalises Guyana. Guyana’s trade surplus with the U.S. doesn’t mean Guyana is taking advantage of the U.S. because Exxon is a U.S. company that pays taxes to the U.S. government and dividends to its U.S. shareholders. What’s egregious about this tariff, however, is Guyana is still a country emerging from poverty, in great need of the infrastructure and the capabilities to produce and export non-oil products (assuming the resources are well-managed).

Clearly, the ongoing national debate about the 2016 PSA with Exxon, sanctity of contract, and renegotiation of the Agreement has suddenly found new legs to stand on and staying power to last for years to come.

Sincerely

Terence M. Yhip