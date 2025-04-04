Eagles fight back against Hurricanes, soar to 137/1 in 2nd innings

CWI 4-Day Championship

– trail by five runs after dismissing Hurricanes for 335

The Guyana Harpy Eagles clawed their way back into contention against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, as they ended day two on 137/1, five runs behind their opponent’s first inning total in the Cricket West Indies 4-Day Championship at Warner Park in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Guyanese, who were dismissed for 193 in the first innings, responded to restrict the Hurricanes to 335 before stringing together two partnerships to significantly reduce the deficit heading into the third day.

Raymond Perez was the only dismissal incurred by the Harpy Eagles, as he fell one run short of a half-century to Rahkeem Cornwall, a score which featured six boundaries and two maximums, during a 78-run partnership with Matthew Nandu.