PC, QC record comfortable victories

YBG Georgetown Conference

President’s College (PC) and Queen’s College (QC) tallied lopsided victories in the Boy’s U-18 division when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Georgetown Regional Conference continued yesterday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue. PC dismantled Plaisance Secondary by a 25-9 score. Nathaniel Fordyce tallied seven points and five rebounds in the win, while Omarie Grandison and Michael Joseph added four points, respectively. On the other side, Orin Solomon and Jermaine Taylor netted five and four points apiece.

Similarly, QC dismantled North Georgetown 37-14. Allan Patterson led the rout with figures of 12 points and seven rebounds. He was supported by Jonathan Gomes and Darren Dublin, who chipped in with five points apiece.

On the other side, Shawn Duncan amassed seven points and 10 rebounds, while Mekhi Ritchie netted six points.