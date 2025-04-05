Fruits of a toxic society

Daily we are reminded of what a harsh society we live in. The recklessness, the insensitivity and the macabre, expose a society where coldness and lovelessness penetrate the core. While there are individual moments of peace, joy and affection as we direct our thoughts to bliss, embrace the hope there is and the care for our fellow humans, we cannot ignore that we have reached the nadir and keep digging to sink even further into the depths of depravity. The examples of our self-hate and the hate for others will never be exhausted and our collective healing might be a dream never realised.

There were two heartbreaking stories in the news recently that captured how we victim blame, shame, cultivate negativity and breed trouble while we believe this toxic society to be progressing.

Kenesha Vaughn was shot twelve times. There is no dispute about the manner of death or who shot her. She was killed in front of her child during a quarrel.