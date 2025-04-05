Attracting and retaining talent is problem in BPO sector – companies tell Finance Minister

Amid reports of hundreds of call centre employees being laid off, the Ministry of Finance on Thursday met with operators in the sector and pledged support via job fairs and public awareness campaigns.

The principal challenge plaguing companies in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector is that of attracting and retaining talent, representatives told Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh at the meeting called to discuss the prospects of the sector, especially in context of the recent scaling back of operations by Teleperformance – one of the largest operators in the sector.

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry yesterday, at the meeting, the minister discussed initiatives to support the sector, including the launch of a series of job fairs and public communication campaigns to bring about greater awareness of the sector.