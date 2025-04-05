EU Ambassador encourages Guyanese to explore European markets

In a likely counterpoint to the US’s recent 38% tariff imposition, European Union Ambassador to Guyana, René van Nes told the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association’s Annual General Meeting yesterday that local exporters are encouraged to begin exploring opportunities in EU markets, where they can “export duty-free and tariff-free to the EU.”

“We have a lot to do in promoting the European Union and raising awareness. A lot of times, we are so modest that no one knows what we do. We’re not here chasing your oil — we were here before. We were there when things were tough,” he stated, noting that the EU has been present in Guyana for over 53 years.

“Many of you may not know, but there is the EPA — the Economic Partnership Agreement — that the European Union has with CARICOM. Under the EPA, all goods can be shipped to Europe quota-free and tariff-free. Why don’t you make use of that? A lot of people don’t even know. Sometimes, you do have to comply with what they call ‘veterinary and sanitary’ regulations of the European Union. We don’t want to import shrimp or fish that are not of good quality, so they will test the quality of goods that come into the EU.”