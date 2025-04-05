Gov’t signs US$422.2m deal for power transmission lines

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) yesterday signed contracts valued at US$422.2 million (approximately $90 billion) for the extension of transmission lines with companies Power China and Kalpataru.

During the ceremony, it was also stated that this investment will help with the generation and distribution of power from the mega 300 megawatt (MW) Gas-to-Energy power plant. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of President, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar, and representatives of GPL. Speaking at the signing, Kesh Nandlall, Head of Executive Management, GPL noted that GPL had already increased grid capacity by 124 MW in 2024 to address rising electricity needs, with peak demand in the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) expected to reach 250 MW in 2025, up from 205 MW in 2024.