GRA defends its conduct in bid to seize luxury vehicles from Mohameds

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) today defended its bid to seize luxury vehicles from the home of Azruddin Mohamed at Houston.

In a statement it said that there is no legal impediment to seizing the vehicles.

It added that angry crowds and others had thus far prevented it from achieving its mission today. It said that it is operating within the law.

A statement from the GRA follows:

GRA officers encounter angry mob when attempting to possess luxury vehicles to recover taxes owed by the Mohamed’s

Georgetown, GRA Saturday April 5, 2025 – After giving the Mohameds notice, on three separate occasions, and the opportunity to engage the GRA over the past month to make arrangements to either pay the outstanding taxes, or produce the said vehicles to the GRA, its Law Enforcement officers earlier this morning tried to engage Mr Azruddin Mohamed at his home in Houston and where the vehicles are purportedly located to comply with its several requests. Mr. Mohamed refused the officers requests and instead they were resisted from entering the premises by an angry mob inclusive of women and children and live Reporters which forced the officers to postpone the exercise and seek police assistance and protection.

When GRA officers, who were wearing body cams, arrived at the scene, they indicated the purpose of the visit to Mr. Azruddin Mohamed, and he questioned “What vehicles?” and indicated that GRA should contact his lawyers. He then proceeded to call out a large crowd from his yard and the vicinity, which started to get violent and angry, threatening the officials in the execution of their duties. The officers were forced to retreat in fear for their lives.

In the said operation, the officers attempted to enforce the laws by taking possession of the vehicles including a Lamborghini, since the period stated in demand notices sent to the Mohamed’s had elapsed, and they had not paid the additional taxes or produced the vehicles to the Authority as stipulated.

The details of the vehicles to be seized are as follows:

· one 2020 Ferrari PAD 5000 in the name of Hana Mohamed, with additional taxes of $479,743, 489 for breach of the re-migrant requirements,

· one 2023 Land Rover Range Rover PAC 9000 in the name of Leslie Khan, with additional taxes of $61,485,982 for breach of the re-migrant requirements,

· one 2023 Rolls Royce PAE 5000 in the name of Bibi Mohamed, with additional taxes of $320,064,246 for breach of the re-migrant requirements,

· one 2020 Lamborghini Roadster PZZ 4000 titled to Azruddin Mohamed, with additional taxes of $371,775,168 for false declaration of value.

· one 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser PAB 4000 titled to Azruddin Mohamed, with additional taxes of $24,641,272 for false declaration of value.

· one 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser PAB 3000 titled to Azruddin Mohamed, with additional taxes of $24,641,272 for false declaration of value.

The GRA is currently coordinating with the police on this operation, and wishes to assure the public that it has and will continue to operate within the confines of the laws that the Authority administers, and will continue to take the necessary action to recover its revenues from persons who breach the laws with intent to defraud the Authority of any taxes.

Notwithstanding the above, at no time will the Authority allow its officers to put the innocent lives of the taxpaying public especially women and children at risk, and took all necessary measures to mitigate the risk to life and limb of innocent persons while carrying out its mandate under the law.

The GRA also wishes to point out that contrary to assertions made by Counsel for the Mohameds this morning, the GRA is not in receipt of any Order from the Court forbidding or injuncting this exercise. As recent as yesterday, the said Counsel was so advised that the mere filing of an action is not law until the Court so determines and instructs the Authority otherwise, and that he should so advise his client to comply with the Authority’s demands.

It is clear based on the preparedness of Mr. Mohamed that he was so informed and his intention was not to comply, but rather to obstruct the officers in the performance of their duties.