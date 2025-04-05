Jagdeo announces major increases in $$ for Local Authority Areas

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday announced big increases in subventions for municipalities and neighbourhood democratic councils.

A post on his Facebook page said that he met yesterday with some councillors and other representatives of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs).

During the meeting held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, significant increases in government subventions to these LAAs were announced. Every Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) will now receive $30,000,000 as their new annual subvention, while each municipality will receive $50,000,000.

Previously, NDCs received a subvention of $5 million, while municipalities received $18 million. This announcement was welcomed by all in attendance, the post said.

Issues of concern were also raised during the meeting, and a number of interventions to address them are expected to be made by the relevant state agencies, the post added.