Man charged with defrauding gas station owners of $36.4m in elaborate ATM scheme

-placed on $2.4m bail

Twenty-three-year-old Shemaiah Ryan yesterday appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court charged with over 48 counts of fraud against the owners of a gas station in an elaborate plot.

Ryan pled not guilty to all counts.

It is alleged that Ryan defrauded Bernadette and Carl Peterkin, owners of the Rubis Gas Station located on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown. Between the period of September and October 2022, he siphoned off varying amounts of money ranging from $200,000 to over $4.4 million, totalling, according to the police, $36.4m.