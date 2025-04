Man dies after being stabbed during argument at Kwakwani

Police are investigating the killing of ‘Blacka’ (only name given), a 28-year-old unemployed man of Kwakwani waterfront, Region Ten.

The suspect was arrested and is in police custody.

The incident occurred on Thursday, between 22.00 hours and 22.15 hours at Kwakwani waterfront.

Enquiries revealed that Daniel Hartman, the 24-year-old suspect, is the owner of a wooden house which is occupied by Daniel and his 28-year-old brother, Nicholas Hartman.