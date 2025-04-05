Guyana News

Notorious MMG fraudster remanded to prison – police

Mohamed Ali
By

Mohamed Ali, who has been under watch by the Criminal Investigation Department, Major Crimes Unit, and Cyber Crime Unit  for several years in connection with a series of MMG-related frauds, appeared yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, to answer to the charges of fraud.

Ali pled not guilty to the charges.

A release from the Guyana Police Force informed that over the past four years, investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department, Major Crime Unit, and Cyber Crime Unit have been actively probing a series of MMG-related frauds. These scams involve individuals posing as MMG agents, deceiving customers into revealing their one-time passwords (OTPs), hacking into their accounts, and unlawfully transferring funds. Other notable scams include fraudulent rental apartment listings, house lot schemes, and motor vehicle sales.

