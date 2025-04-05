SOCU seizes gold, cash worth over $61m from smuggling ring

-four arrested

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on Thursday, during an intelligence-led joint operation, intercepted and arrested four persons who attempted to smuggle a quantity of gold worth in excess of $30 million.

SOCU officers arrested two Brazilian nationals, one Cuban national, and one Guyanese (names withheld by the police). According to a SOCU release, a large quantity of gold valued over 30 million and over 31 million Guyana dollars in cash together with a quantity of electronic equipment was seized during the operation.

The four are currently assisting with investigations.