Standoff at Azruddin Mohamed’s home over GRA visit

A standoff developed this morning outside of the home of businessman Azruddin Mohamed after he reported that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) made an attempt to seize four vehicles from his residence which are at the centre of a tax dispute.

The GRA officers were not able to seize the vehicles as Mohamed said the matter is in court and he referred them to his attorney.

In the meanwhile, members of the public gathered at the scene ostensibly to protest against the efforts of the GRA. They also criticised the government.

Sources close to Mohamed say they were advised that the GRA would make another attempt today to seize the vehicles from the residence at D’Aguiar Park, Houston.

GRA officers did return at about midday today but have still not been able to seize the vehicles. They said that this was the third attempt to seize the vehicles. They are awaiting further instructions.

In recent months, as he contemplates participation in the upcoming general elections, Mohamed and his team have been confronted by supporters of the governing PP/C in several parts of the country.

He has also been pursued by the GRA over taxes for luxury vehicles.

Mohamed has accused the GRA and the government of political victimisation.

Meanwhile, the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit today said that contrary to reports it has not been involved in any operation at the residence of Mohamed today.

“Contrary to recent social media reports, the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) wishes to categorically state that it was not involved in any operation at the residence of businessman Azruddin Mohamed or his father, Nazar “Shell” Mohamed, in collaboration with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) or independently.

“The circulation of such misinformation is misleading and irresponsible. CANU advises members of the public to verify facts with official sources before sharing unconfirmed information.

“The Unit remains committed to transparency and upholding the law without fear or favour”, CANU said.