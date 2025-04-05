Traffic rank captured on video in altercation transferred – police

The traffic rank captured in a video circulating on social media that shows him in an altercation with what appears to be a civilian, with other three police officers including a senior officer, trying to break up the fight, has been transferred to another region with immediate effect.

This disclosure was made by Head of the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Mark Ramotar, after the video went viral on Wednesday on Facebook which shows the incident taking place on the Avenue of the Republic in Georgetown, in front of the offices of the New Building Society.

Although Ramotar did not offer much details concerning the matter, he noted that the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is investigating the matter.

The video viewed by this publication shows the traffic rank throwing punches at a civilian who was holding on tightly to the officer, while two other ranks dressed in blue and black along with a senior officer in khaki attempted to separate the two combatants, which they eventually managed to do.