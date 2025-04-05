WPA salutes Kwayana on 100th birthday

Guyanese political icon, and founding member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Eusi Kwayana, celebrated his 100th birth anniversary yesterday.

In a statement yesterday, the WPA joined with Buxton, Guyana, the Caribbean, the Pan African world, and progressives the world over, in saluting Kwayana’s impressive milestone, referring to him as a “living testimony to the promise of a humane Guyana.”

It described the ‘Sage of Buxton’, as Kwayana is fondly known (and one of several appellations given him) as a “selfless crusader” for justice and dignity in every aspect of the nation’s collective national journey, noting that his eight decades of political and social activism have allowed him to experience and influence the twists and turns of Guyana’s socio-political, economic and cultural decolonization and post-colonization.