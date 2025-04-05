Trinidad police kill 2 Venezuelan nationals during alleged weapons deal

(Trinidad Guardian) Two Venezuelan men were killed by Southern Division Task Force officers yesterday, after they allegedly confronted lawmen with a gun and a Chinese chopper during an alleged weapons deal.

The incident, which occurred around 5.30 am, pushed the number of police killings to 19 for the year, with 25 victims in total.

The dead men were identified as Onan Jose Tovar Harreaza, 38, and Dionnys Gregorio Gonzalez Gonzalez, 29.

Reports indicate that the officers, acting on information, went to the Tableland area after they were informed that an arms deal was taking place in a wooden structure.

As officers entered the building, they allegedly observed both men engaged in the sale of firearms to people involved in the criminal underworld.

The lawmen claimed that after they identified themselves, one of the suspects pointed a gun at them, forcing them to return fire.

It is alleged that as this was taking place, the second suspect lunged at the officers with a Chinese chopper in his hand.

The officers continued firing at both men as they defended themselves. Officers then took both suspects to the Princes Town Health Facility where they were pronounced dead.

A chrome revolver and a quantity of ammunition were recovered at the scene.