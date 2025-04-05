Public access to court records

On March 31st, another magistrate’s court was launched. This time it was at Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara at a cost of $449.6m. The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the court will serve some 18,267 residents from Craig to Long Creek. Previously, litigants had to travel to courts at Providence or Diamond/Golden Grove, which was costly and time-consuming.

The government and the judiciary must be complimented for extending the reach of courts countrywide.

Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, described the court’s opening as a significant step in advancing justice services for residents, DPI said.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, said the opening of the court aligns with the government’s broader investments to ensure equitable access to justice.

He said that there are now over 50 court facilities countrywide. Magistrate’s courts have also been commissioned at Diamond/Grove, Port Kaituma, Mahaicony, Vigilance and Mahdia.

Construction is progressing on the Soesdyke Magistrate’s Court and the $489 million La Parfaite Harmonie Magistrate’s Court. Work is also underway on the $253 million Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court in Region One, DPI said.

Mr Nandlall also announced a similar court for Tuschen. He then asked what more did the government have to do to show its commitment to ensuring access to justice.

“The administration of justice is crucial to a civilised society…We have now exceeded the construction of magistrate’s courts where they traditionally existed. We are now at a phase where we are building magistrate’s courts in areas where they never existed before…What more can a government do to demonstrate its commitment to ensuring access to justice for all its people wherever they are located?” Mr Nandlall asked.

There is one thing that both Mr Nandlall and the judiciary can do to ensure fuller access to the courts. The more courts that are established the greater the need to demonstrate to the public that the investment is justified and that justice is indeed being delivered. While litigants in matters would be required to be at courts and would know how cases are being handled and the final disposition, there are other stakeholders who also have the right of access to information about cases that have been filed and the dispensation of justice.

Those who follow cases in court know full well how many adjournments – justified and unjustified – are permitted for even the most ordinary of cases. Sometimes even litigants lose track of cases in the court or just couldn’t be bothered anymore.

Given the expansion of courts countrywide the time has arrived for the government and the judiciary to begin working on digital access for the public to proceedings of all courts: magistrate’s courts, the Hight Court, the Full Court and the Court of Appeal. Guyana’s apex court, the Caribbean Court of Justice already permits virtual access to hearings and uploads decisions to its website,

It is however deficient when compared to the US Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) service which provides electronic public access to federal court records. PACER provides the public with instantaneous access to more than 1 billion documents filed at all federal courts. PACER was the agency through which the Guyanese public was kept abreast of developments in high profile cases such as those relating to drug trafficker Roger Khan and mortgage fraudster Ed Ahmad. At the end of each hearing the dockets for these cases were updated with new filings or interim rulings by the judges or applications by the prosecution or defence. It was this that enabled objective reporting on these cases without having to rely on one-sided versions from the defence or the prosecution.

It is fair to say that it is the media that enlightens the public about developments in the cases in the court system countrywide. However, on their own the media are unable to cover fully even a fraction of these cases given resource limitations. It is now well within the ability of the government to enable the financing of a public access system under the control of the judiciary. It will, of course, entail each of the courts having the capacity to upload to a central website the daily developments in each case.

The new edifices in which more comfortable court hearings can be conducted are an important part of the dispensation of justice. It is equally important though that the public can apprehend that justice is being done.