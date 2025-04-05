Dear Editor,

I write regarding the subject above to point out the inefficiencies of the mayor and city council that holds the helm of New Amsterdam. It is important to remember our history and historically, New Amsterdam has been governed by a PNCR/APNU mayor.

Having spent most of my life in the township, much has changed regarding the socio-economic and even environmental conditions. Change can be good or bad. In my most humble opinion, the change in New Amsterdam has been for the worst. While one may argue that democratically persons have voted in a mayor that represents the current opposition, we must also argue that person has the power to develop the township. One may now argue that subventions are not enough, but then a counter argument would be what happens to the rates and taxes?

Time and time again I’m frustrated and annoyed at the state of the township, the town seems like it is more ancient than the entire ancient county. The mayor and his counterparts continue to turn a blind eye to the illegal erections of rum shops along areas that’s supposedly Government Reserve! For many moons roads have been left to deteriorate, I was happy to see the Ministry of Public Works rehabilitating roads on Strand, and Kent Street (Backdam half) amongst others, allowing the smooth connectivity process.

The council has been renting out their equipment and machinery – one would supposed to increase their finances? Where is the money going? Why is the town in so much filth? Why are persons allowed to erect illegal structures hampering those in the area with noise pollution, encouraging alcohol and maybe other illicit substances for sale? Mind you, these structures seem to have illegal connections to the GPL network.

As far as I have noted (thanks to social media) the PPP/C councillors have been fighting for the betterment of residents within the township, so why can’t those of the other side come together to ensure the town is run in an efficient manner? If the mayor and city and city council cannot manage this town they should let others do so! I am tired of the nonsense residents are left to endure from the town council!

Sincerely,

Tanya Niamatali