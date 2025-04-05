Under Hughes an independent AFC can change the trajectory of Guyana’s future

Dear Editor,

How much worse can Guyana’s governance and partisan politics deteriorate than it has since independence under the two obsolete parties? They have both proven their incapacity to fashion a long-term national development plan aimed at lifting the masses out of poverty and building a modern unified nation where there is law and order, true equal opportunity, equal rights, justice and respect for all. Instead, their obsession has been the attainment and preservation of power at all costs, at the expense of the nation’s development.

This obsession became a major focus of rulership which mentally incapacitated them from understanding the true meaning of patriotic leadership and governance. Such predatory craving has eventually led us to this slippery slope today. Since independence Guyanese have been yearning for honest and caring leadership but instead have had to be squealing for the notorious knee to be lifted from their necks.

I hold no brief for Mr. Nigel Hughes, but he is undoubtedly the country’s premier legal mind and stands neck and shoulders above the current bunch of opportunistic political pretenders. He brings to the political landscape a breath of fresh air, a strong dose of honesty, integrity, intellect, patriotism, a vision for national development and very little if any political baggage. As leader of the once misguided AFC he could bring renewed credibility and enlightened leadership. The AFC under Hughes’s leadership may not win it all at upcoming elections but he can gain enough seats to change the political matrix.

Young people below the age of 35 years comprise about 65 percent of the population and therefore hold the power to ensure the transformation needed. The nation can only benefit and the future of young people enhanced by the AFC, as an independent third force securing at least 3-5 seats [approximately 21-35,000 votes] thus ensuring that neither of the two obsolete parties can govern.

Yet to attain this goal it must retain its independence, its integrity and distance itself from any political baggage and contaminated reputations which could seriously injure its chances. Coalition politics has never worked in Guyana and never will… consensus is almost impossible as we have witnessed across history. Has the AFC forgotten the lessons from its very recent experiment under the Cummingsburg Accord and the debilitating effects its outcome had on the party’s credibility?

The theory of a coalition attaining office is just a pipe dream. Under the current socio-economic/political situation it is hardly likely that any coalition could defeat the incumbent party with the use and abuse of oil funds and the politicization/ weaponization of officialdom. The AFC under Nigel Hughes has a second opportunity to change the trajectory of Guyana’s future and history will judge it harshly if it does not seize it.

Sincerely,

D. Dacosta