Were these Free Trade Acts repealed by the US Congress and when?

Dear Editor,

On seeing the arbitrary tariffs imposed by President Trump, I was forced to look up the agreement of free trade between the USA and its Caribbean neighbours to foster cordial relations and help to develop our region declared by the USA itself throughout history, as within its area of manifest destiny.

“The Caribbean Basin Initiative refers to the preferential trade concessions extended unilaterally by the United States under several key pieces of legislation to seventeen sovereign countries and dependent territories washed by the Caribbean Basin. Instituted by the Reagan administration under the Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act (CBERA) in 1983, the CBI is said to represent a permanent commitment by the US to encourage the development of strong democratic governments and revitalized economies in the Caribbean Basin”. “Fifteenth Report to Congress on the Operation of the Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act (2023)

The trade programmes known collectively as the Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI) remain important elements of U.S. economic relations with our neighbours in the Caribbean. The CBI is intended to facilitate the development of stable Caribbean Basin economies by providing beneficiary countries with duty-free access to the U.S. market for most goods. The CBI was launched in 1983 through the Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act (CBERA) and expanded in 2000 by the U.S.-Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Act (CBTPA) and again by the Trade Act of 2002. CBERA was implemented on January 1, 1984 and has no set expiration date. The CBTPA is scheduled to expire on September 30, 2030.”

Expiring 2030, Editor, and Guyana is and has been a beneficiary of the provisions of this act since 1983, not only as a member of the 17 CBERA beneficiary countries but also a member of the 8 CBTPA and was restated by the above report to the US Congress in 2023! So since our people here are referring to sanctity of contracts with regard to ExxonMobil, I thought that I would point out that sanctity should be more easily recognized by all, to be stated as fact. We need to know if this act was repealed by the US Congress and when?

Sincerely,

Tony Vieira