While Trump’s tariffs zeroed in on new American jobs it would be in Guyana’s interest to be more proactive on trade issues

Dear Editor,

US President Donald Trump slapped tariff on US trading partners that has once again put the tariff issue on the front burner after decades of so-called free trade in the world economy. Simply put a tariff is a tax levied on imported goods. There are two types of tariffs 1) specific tariff which is a fixed charge for each unit of goods imported and 2) ad-valorem tariff levied as a fraction on the value of imported goods. Then there are non- tariff barriers such as

-import quotas which is a limitation on the quantity of imports.

-export restraints that is the limitations on the quantity of exports for instance the limitations of the export of mask during the COVID crises

-export subsidies compensation to firms on the export of goods example the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP)

Apart from tariff many rich countries have placed sanitary and Phyto-sanitary standards especially on agricultural exports that served as an indirect protection measure. The WTO and IMF/World Bank had forced many developing countries to remove all barriers to trade thus destroying even their limited capacity for self-sufficiency. Therefore, the recent tariff imposition by President Trump represents an important point of departure with sole objective of attracting manufacturing jobs back to the US.

On Wednesday when President Trump presentation stated that Guyana has a tariff rate of 76% on US exports to Guyana. I was rather surprise but the next day Bloomberg reported that the tariff rate was calculated based on US trade deficit divided by the value of exports with individual countries multiplied by a hundred. Guyana export will be artificially high given exports of oil by mainly two US companies Exxon and Hess in a period of high oil prices. Then there is major discrepancies in the trade data. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo in his weekly press conference pointed out that based on UNCOM Trade Guyana exported US$ 3.3 billion and imported US$2.56 billion thus resulting in a trade surplus of 799 million in 2024.

However, US report showed an export of US$ 5.5 billion and import US$ 1.3 billion resulting in trade surplus of US$ 4.2 billion. The Vice President further stated that President Trump issued an Executive Order listing ten items exempt from reciprocal tariff three of which are Guyana’s largest export included petroleum crude, aluminum ore and gold to US. He is optimistic that a strong possibility exists for a reduction of the38% tariff on Guyana after a full reconciliation of the data and the items involved.

The financial market responded immediately to the imposition of Wednesday tariff with the three major stock markets the Dow Jones industrial index declining by almost 4%, the NASDAQ falling by 5.97% and S&P 500 falling by 4.84% the sharpest decline since the 2008 financial crises and the COVID-19 in 2020 and followed by FED chairman Jerome Powell the tariff had a greater impacted than expected “the tariff

These trends will open doors to further negotiations and reactivate this country’s interest to be hands on trade issues that was in limbo since the unsuccessful attempt to complete the Doha rounds in the new millennium. Finally, one Noble Laurate in economics argued a crisis is too important an opportunity to waste.

Sincerely,

Rajendra Rampersaud