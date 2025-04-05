GCC, DCC set for ‘El Clasico’ showdown in GCA/Pepsi 1st Division 50-Over Final at Bourda

One of the fiercest rivalries in local cricket will take centre stage today as the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) hosts arch-rivals Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) in the final of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/Pepsi 1st Division 50-over competition at the iconic Bourda Ground.

Considered the ‘El Clasico’ of club cricket in Guyana, today’s clash promises fireworks, tradition, and no shortage of talent, despite both sides missing some of their national stars.

DCC will be without key players Ashmead Nedd and Tevin Imlach, while GCC will miss the all-round services of Kevin Sinclair and Ronaldo Alimohamed. The absences open the door for the next generation of cricketers to rise to the occasion in this high-stakes encounter.

DCC will be led by their experienced and charismatic skipper Christopher Barnwell, whose leadership and all-round abilities will be crucial if the visitors are to get the better of their historic rivals. GCC, on the other hand, will be marshalled by Devon Lord, a steady presence who has guided the home team with tactical acumen throughout the tournament.