Imlach, Anderson hit tons to put Harpy Eagles in command at Warner Park

Centuries from captain Tevin Imlach and Kevlon Anderson powered the Guyana Harpy Eagles to a dominant position on day three of their crucial round-six clash against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the 2025 West Indies Four-Day Championship.

At stumps yesterday at Warner Park, the Harpy Eagles posted an imposing 381-4 in their second innings, surging to a 239-run lead.

With first-innings points already conceded to the Hurricanes, the Eagles now have their sights firmly set on securing an outright win on the final day, vital for maintaining their lead at the top of the standings ahead of next week’s decisive encounter with Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.