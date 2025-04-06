Book-A-Ride now official taxi for Giftland Mall

Taxi company – Book-A-Ride – has been selected by the management of Giftland Mall, at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara to provide transportation services to its customers.

In a release issued yesterday, the Giftland Mall explained that the decision to appoint Book-A-Ride was in response to customers’ demands to address the out-of-control practices by taxi drivers operating at the Mall. The release noted the numerous reports of overcharging, including fees of up to $1,500 for entry to the Mall road during road construction, along with price increases during trips, unsafe driving practices, and other misdemeanors.

In light of these concerns, Giftland Mall moved to officially appoint Book-A-Ride, “a reputable and professional taxi company,” to ensure the safety and satisfaction of its customers, as part of its continued commitment to providing a secure and reliable environment for the public. According to the release, Book-A-Ride offers a modern, app-based service that allows customers to book rides directly from their phones and track their journeys in real time, significantly increasing convenience and safety. The Mall also disclosed that existing taxi drivers were offered the opportunity to undergo retraining and gain employment with Book-A- Ride. However, some of them who reportedly make excessive amounts per month have declined this opportunity and have begun touting on the pavement outside the Mall.

“We strongly recommend that the public utilise the economical and safe services provided by Book-A-Ride, now operating officially at the Giftland Mall,” the release added.