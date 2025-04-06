Developing countries must be able to fully participate in AI revolution

-President tells Berkeley conference

Underscoring the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) on the development of nations, President Irfaan Ali has recommended that a global AI Fund be established for developing countries so that they could use this technology to bridge the digital divide and thus tackle poverty and hunger and other societal ills.

“To ensure that developing countries can fully participate in the AI revolution and bridge the technology gap, it is imperative to establish a dedicated AI Investment Fund tailored to their needs. This fund would provide crucial financial support for AI projects, enabling developing nations to leapfrog traditional technological barriers,” the President said during his address at the Spring 2025, Berkeley Innovation Forum where he was the recipient of the distinguished Global Leadership Award for Open Innovation.